Fire destroys Kentucky home

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Authorities say no one was injured after a fire destroyed a home in Saint Joseph early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters say the fire started in the front of the home and one person got out safely and uninjured. Investigators returned to the scene to determine the cause of the fire. No update has been provided yet.
(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)
