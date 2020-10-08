Fire in dust evacuation unit at Fisher Dynamics is under investigation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out at Fisher Dynamics Thursday morning.

According to the Evansville Fire Department, crews were called to Fisher Dynamics around 5:09 a.m. Thursday for a dust evacuation unit that had a fire in it which led to the cleaning system. Due to the location, it was difficult for crews to put out the flames.

We’re told the fire did not impact the structure of the building, but operations were ceased for the day. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)

