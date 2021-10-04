Fire leaves multiple residents at Evansville apartment complex displaced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– “It was a normal beautiful day. You get up, put your kids on the bus, and you go get your donuts and coffee. It’s a normal day,” Mary Johnson said this was the start of her day.

But things quickly changed as a fire erupted from her home around 8:30 Monday morning.

“It’s not like a story you want to tell everybody. It’s a disaster. I lost everything. Everything that I own and worked hard for is just gone up into flames,” Johnson said.

Evansville firefighters said Johnson’s home consists of two adults, five kids, and a dog. They rescued the dog and a neighbor upstairs. Johnson said her family is now left without a home. Firefighters confirm three other residents living above her are also displaced.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported and they are investigating what caused the fire.