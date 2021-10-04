Fire leaves multiple residents at Evansville apartment complex displaced

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– “It was a normal beautiful day. You get up, put your kids on the bus, and you go get your donuts and coffee. It’s a normal day,” Mary Johnson said this was the start of her day.

But things quickly changed as a fire erupted from her home around 8:30 Monday morning.

“It’s not like a story you want to tell everybody. It’s a disaster. I lost everything. Everything that I own and worked hard for is just gone up into flames,” Johnson said.

Evansville firefighters said Johnson’s home consists of two adults, five kids, and a dog. They rescued the dog and a neighbor upstairs. Johnson said her family is now left without a home. Firefighters confirm three other residents living above her are also displaced.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported and they are investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories