NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed.

A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure.

There’s no word yet as to when or if the store will re-open.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated online and on-air with more information.

UP NEXT: Deaconess Aquatic Center named Dream Design