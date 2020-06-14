Fire officials investigate Muhlenberg County fires as arson

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Fire officials in Muhlenberg County said several fires this week have been due to arson.

The Graham Volunteer Fire Department said it responded to Bardshill Road 6 times in the last 4 days.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry helped with an investigation.

If anyone has information, you’re asked call police.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)