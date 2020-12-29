Fire officials say cause of Senior Services fire is undetermined

MCLEAN CO, Ky (WEHT) Fire officials have provided new information on a fire in McLean County. They say the fire at the Senior Services building in Calhoun is not suspicious, but it is also undetermined.

Officials say the fire, which happened in the early morning hours of December 9, may have started around one of the heaters.

The building was used by Senior Services for their Meals on Wheels program and other activities.

Senior Services is using the armory at Livermore City Hall as a temporary home as the rebuild continues.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

