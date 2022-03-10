EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A fire has reportedly broken out at a house in Evansville.

Reports say that the house is located on the 2700 block on South Weinbach Avenue. One woman was taken to the hospital.

The fire broke out around 4:00 p.m. Firefighters say when they got there they found a fire in the center of the house, which crews were able to bring under control. However he says the woman in the house received burns to her face and was taken to the hospital. No other major injuries are reported, and a cause for the fire has not been determined.

