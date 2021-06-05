Firefighter injured on scene of structure fire

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Red Cross is assisting a homeowner after a fire Friday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 1500 block of Loeb St around 7:40 p.m. for a possible structure fire. Crews were told there were possibly occupants inside.

Officials say firefighters made a quick knock and search of the home that proved negative.





We are told fire extended into the attic area, and crews remained on scene for an extended period of time for overhaul.

One firefighter was injured and treated at the scene.