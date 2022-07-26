CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Monday night, several agencies battled a massive 3-alarm fire in Central City. Nearly 50 firefighters were called out to the blaze.

The Greenville Fire Department said the fire broke out just before 8 p.m. Monday on North Second Street. When they arrived on scene, they say several buildings, including a house were on fire. Everyone inside the house got out safely before firefighters arrived.

Fire officials say two garage-style buildings were destroyed. The house was reported to have minimal damage. Two firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion, officials say.

Crews were on scene for about 3 hours battling that fire. Authorities say they experienced water supply issues, which made it difficult to fight the fire.