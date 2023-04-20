BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials were dispatched to a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon in Boonville.

We’re told it happened on the 1000 block of Nicholas Drive, very close-by the Bradley’s Colonial Funeral Chapel.

Fire officials say the fire started in the garage and was quickly extinguished. The heat and fire damage left behind was very extensive, according to firefighters on scene.

As of 6 p.m., officials are still on scene working on hot spots and trying to figure out how the fire started. No injuries or displacements have been reported. An investigation is ongoing.