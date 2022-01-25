EFD respond to multi-house fire on S Barker Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tuesday night around 9:30, EFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 1400 block of South Barker Avenue.

Fire officials tell us the fire spread from one house to the other, igniting both in flames. They add that crews were able to contain both fires quickly. One person was said to have gotten out of a houses with no injuries. Officials also tell us the other house had no occupants at the time of the fire.

According to fire crews, an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the house fires, including which structure initially started it.

This is a developing story.