WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Firefighters were sent to a Webster County restaurant Saturday morning.

At least 12 firefighters were sent to Pawpaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant.

Firefighters said they had to go underneath the restaurant to put the fire out.

Officials believe it was an electrical fire under the flooring.

The restaurant is actually in the middle of renovation.

“I looked up underneath the crawl space and there was flames,” said owner Kenneth Todd. “I want to thank everybody for their support and their prayers on Facebook and all the telephone calls. We’re looking forward to opening up so we can see all of our customers.”

Officials said it took about 30 minutes to put the fire out.