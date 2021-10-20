Firefighters extinguish oven fire on Franklin Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Fire Department confirms that crews were dispatched Wednesday morning to a business fire on West Franklin Street after employees called 911. EFD says that when they arrived, employees were self-evacuating the building.

Crews tell us that this was a commercial oven fire and that all burning materials were contained to the oven. Employees tried to extinguish the fire themselves, but were unsuccessful. EFD says in a press release that fire companies quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the smoke from the building in about 15 minutes.

No injuries or building damage were reported.