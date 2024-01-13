EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Many will be using space heaters during the cold weather in the Tri-State, but they can pose a fire hazard.

Make sure your space heater has an automatic shut-off, and keep children, pets and all items at least three feet away from it.

Do not leave space heaters on if you leave the room.

“Space heaters are exactly what they say, space heaters. It’s not meant to heat the entire house,” said EFD Division Chief Mike Larson. “A lot of fires happen by using space heaters. They are safe, but we never want to take that chance and leave them unattended.”

Be sure to test your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms to make sure they work. It’s a good idea to change the batteries regularly.