Central High School students to have e-Learning day Wednesday after fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Students at Central High will be learning virtually Wednesday, but it’s not due to the COVID pandemic. A fire broke out Tuesday night around 9:00 at the soundboard in the auditorium.

The fire reportedly spread to a set of large curtains, which caused a lot of smoke to spread throughout the building. We’re told there were people inside the building at the time, but everybody got out safely, and no injuries were reported.

Due to the damage, Central High School students had an e-Learning day Wednesday. Authorities say there was no major damage to the school.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)