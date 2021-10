EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville firefighters were called to an early morning fire on Friday at a vacant home on west Virginia Street.

Firefighters arrived just after 7 a.m. and could see smoke. A fire was found in the basement and was put out in about five minutes. Neighbors told firefighters that the home was vacant.

Firefighters say a homeless person was inside using a stick with a cloth as a torch so they could see. No one was injured and the fire was ruled accidental.