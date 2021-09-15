Firefighters respond to fire on North Saint Joeseph Avenue

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Firefighters are responding to a report of a car on fire inside of a building on North Saint Joseph Avenue in Evansville. The address for the building is listed as Glisson’s U-Pull.

Reports of a car on fire inside of a building came in around 3:30 p.m. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department has closed Saint Joseph Avenue between Allens Lane and Mill Road. Three fire departments are working to extinguish the fire.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene working to learn more. We will update with new information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

