Firefighters respond to Henderson Downtown Motel

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Dispatch confirms a fire has been reported Tuesday morning at Henderson Downtown Motel. The call came in around 7:00 a.m.

The fire at the business on North Green Street has caused damage to a room on the second floor. The fire was put out by firefighters before 8:00 a.m.

Surrounding units or rooms have been vacated as firefighters investigate.

Firefighters said it doesn’t appear anyone is hurt.

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2020)

