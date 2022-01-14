Firefighters respond to two fires overnight in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Firefighters responded to two separate fires overnight in Henderson.

One of them happened in the 3300 block of Old Madisonville Road. Crews were called to a vacant house just before 3 a.m.

There is no word yet on what caused that fire. Crews have been working to put out hot spots.

Crews were also called to a fire at a storage facility near Vine and Adams around 2 a.m.

According to a Facebook post, firefighters had to use foam on gasoline leaking from a vehicle inside the building.

Eyewitness News spoke with a man claiming to own both the house and the items inside the storage unit. He tells us the house was under renovation.

This is a developing story.