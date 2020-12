EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at a house on North First Avenue near Florida Street.

Evansville firefighters said the call came in around 7:45 a.m.

Firetrucks at the scene have closed blocked the road from traffic.

Our crew at the scene expects the road to be open by 9:00 a.m. as firefighters are cleaning up.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)