EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Fire crews worked to protect a house after a garage caught fire overnight.

It happened just after 12:30 Thursday morning in the 1800 block of Buchanan Road.

Crews arrived to find the detached garage fully involved. They say some siding on the main house was starting to melt due to the heat, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading.

The homeowner told investigators there were guns and ammunition inside the garage, but they did not end up being an issue.

Nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.