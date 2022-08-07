DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — When firefighters come face-to-face with a steep slope during a rescue, training could mean all the difference. The Daviess County Fire Department says they joined alongside the Henderson Fire Department for High Angle Rope Rescue Training.

Fire officials say the training involves terrain with a slope of 60 degrees or greater. In these scenarios, firefighters rely entirely on ropes to rescue people who are stranded.

Assistant Chief Eric Coleman says the technique can be used in an industrial setting or a remote location in the woods, where a patient is off the ground. The Fire Department is able to use an onsite training tower to practice High Angle Rope Rescue.

