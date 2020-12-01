Firewood cutting permits available at Lincoln State Park

SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) Lincoln State Park, located on State Road 162 in Lincoln City, is inviting the public to cut up and remove downed trees for firewood.

A permit is required for each load and can be purchased between 8:45 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday from December 7 until February 26.

Permits will not be available on observed state holidays or during deer management hunts. The cost of each load is $10, and proceeds will go to restoration and resource management.

Eligible trees are ones that have fallen naturally or have been cut down by park officials. These trees can be found along roadsides and in other public areas like campsites.

Cutting will take place daily and also begins December 7 and will last until February 26 between the hours of 8:45 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Any wood taken from Lincoln State Park is for personal use only and should not be sold. For more information, call 812-937-4710.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)

