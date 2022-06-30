EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State’s largest Independence Day celebration is happening on July 4 starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks on the Ohio will be the grand finale of the celebration around 9:15 p.m.

Activities starting at 6 p.m. include food and sponsor booths and children’s activities. Booths will be open along Riverside Drive from Court to Cherry Street.

Children’s activities include free face painting, inflatables and yard games in the Ruler Foods Kids’ Zone. The fireworks show is free for the public.

Evansville Independence Day celebration is organized by The Downtown Evansville-Economic Improvement District (EID). Fireworks on the Ohio is presented by Bally’s Evansville.

More information can be found on DowntownEvansville.com or on its Facebook page.