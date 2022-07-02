BIRDSEYE, Ind. (WEHT) – It may sound like a storm but fireworks will be going off over Patoka Lake on July 2. The 16th annual Thunder over Patoka fireworks display at Patoka Lake Beach will happen at 10 p.m.

The fireworks show can be viewed from the section C viewing area in the 300-loop of the campground. Park officials expect the beach to fill up quickly and ask attendees to plan to arrive early. Beach concessions will be open.

The entrance fee is $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state vehicles. More information can be learned by calling the Nature Center at (812) 685-2447. Patoka Lake is at 3084 N. Dillard Road in Birdseye.