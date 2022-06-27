TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Various communities around the Tri-State are having their Fourth of July Celebrations, but which one is closest to you?

Indiana

According to Facebook, the fireworks show for Evansville is free and is presented by Bally’s Evansville. It will be along Riverside Drive and the event will start off with food trucks and activities at 6 p.m., with the fireworks show starting around 9:15 p.m. The event is organized by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

Otwell’s Fourth of July celebration started June 26, but will pick back up again during July 1 though 4. On July 4, when it gets dark, there will be a fireworks show, says a flyer posted on the event’s Facebook page. On July 4 there will be a 10 a.m. parade, and also rides, tractor pulls, food vendors and more from July 1 to 4. Watching the fireworks is free as well as parking, but there are events that will cost money such as the truck and tractor pulls, a baby contest, and supercross. Also, if anyone wants to participate in a volleyball or football match that will cost as well.

Princeton’s DPI Annual Freedom Festival is back again this year, with all of its festivities occurring on one day – July 4. The event will take place at the courthouse square and Gibson County Fairgrounds. There will be a car show and fireworks, the former starting at 4 p.m. and the latter at sundown. More details can be found here and here.

Kentucky

The Downtown Henderson Partnership’s fireworks show will be on July 3 and is sponsored by Independence Bank. The show will start around 9:15 p.m. Food vendors open at 5 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. there is a Jammin’ and Jumpin Street Vault Competition. The location for this event is at 110 North Water Street.

The City of Madisonville will have three days of music and a fireworks show each night, according to its newsletter. Admission is free, and Main Stage Concerts begin at 6 p.m. each night, with a fireworks show each night after the concert. Everything starts at 10 a.m. on July 2, noon on July 3 and 10 a.m. on July 4. The Madisonville City Park is where the festivities will take place.

The Owensboro Convention Center is hosting the 4th Fest at its convention center at 501 West 2nd Street. There are free activities in Exhibit Halls, with seating tickets starting at $9 and parking passes at $10. The event starts at 6 p.m. and closes at 9 p.m., with the fireworks display scheduled for about 9:15 PM.

Illinois

The City of Carmi is hosting a free 4th of July event at the White County Fairgrounds. People will be able to see the fireworks show from anywhere in the city, and a tailgating party will happen across from the fairgrounds with radio, inflatables, and more. The fireworks show will start at 9 p.m., and the whole event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Wabash County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the Fantastic Fourth Celebration that will last for five days, with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. on July 4. This show will happen near Golden Aces Way. Admission is free. Also on July 4, there will be a Fourth of July Parade at downtown Mt. Carmel come 10 a.m. From 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. is a free swimming event at the Mt. Carmel Swimming Pool.

Fairfield will be holding its Independence Day Celebration on July 3 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The location will be at Southwest Park.