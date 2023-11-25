EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Shoppers lined up to get into the inaugural Witches Market in Evansville.

The event was held at Venue 812 on North Boeke Road on Saturday.

The line to get inside stretched around the building.

The market featured local vendors and psychic readings.

Volunteers with the Three Corners Pagan Circle helped bring the event to life.

“We had a massive turnout. I think on Facebook something like just shy of 5,000 people said they were interested in the event,” said Jamie Barchett. “Everybody’s excited. Even people that have been waiting in line for 45 minutes in the cold have been so excited to see so many people from, you know, Evansville and the Tri-State area come out and come to an event like this.”

Three Corners Pagan Circle hosts events throughout the year.