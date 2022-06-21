EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Officials say an end is in sight for construction on First Avenue in Evansville. The city is wrapping up the water line project and hopes to be resurfacing the road by July 5.

Crews are finishing up sidewalk and trench repairs as well as completing work on yards they have had to disrupt. City engineer Brent Schmitt says once resurfacing begins, there will be lane closures and shifts up until the road reopens in mid-August.

The project began on January 31, 2021 to replace around 7,400 feet of 36-inch water mains on First Avenue between Morgan and Colonial avenues.