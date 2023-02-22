EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Wendy’s location on First Avenue has closed its doors for good.

When Eyewitness News crew visited the location, they found the doors locked and a sign in the window alerting people that the location is permanently closed. There is no word on why the restaurant shut down, or how this closure has impacted employees.

The sign in the window directed customers to two other locations in the area.

This comes after the permanent closure of the Wendy’s in front of Eastland Mall in April of 2020.