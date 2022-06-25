EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville church is holding an anniversary event and is inviting the public to join them. The First Baptist Church of Evansville is celebrating 175 years and the last 100 years in downtown Evansville.

The celebration starts on June 25 with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a history celebration service at 7 p.m. The celebration continues on June 26 with worship at 10:45 a.m. and lunch at 12:30 p.m.

The church is located at the corner of Fourth Street and Cherry Street at the address of 320 Cherry Street. More information can be found on the church’s Facebook page.