First COVID-19 death reported in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Pike County Health Department confirmed a resident has died from COVID-19.
This is the first confirmed death from the virus in Pike County. Overall, 78 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, though 50 people have recovered. The Pike County Health Department did not release any more information about the person.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)
