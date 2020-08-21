First COVID-19 death reported in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Pike County Health Department confirmed a resident has died from COVID-19.

This is the first confirmed death from the virus in Pike County. Overall, 78 people in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, though 50 people have recovered. The Pike County Health Department did not release any more information about the person.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: