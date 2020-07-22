First COVID-19 death reported in Webster County, two more deaths in Dubois County

(WEHT) The Dubois County Health Department is reporting two additional deaths from COVID-19. The death total in the county is now at nine. There are currently 183 active cases in the county. Earlier this week, a joint proclamation was signed by officials in Dubois County that encourages people to wear face masks.

Webster County also reported its first death from the virus. According to the Green River District Health Department, there are currently 69 active cases in the county.

Due to the spike in coronavirus cases in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued a travel advisory that suggests anybody who goes to a state that has over 15% positivity rate to quarantine for 14 days after they return to Kentucky.

