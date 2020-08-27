First Daviess County statue honoring a woman unveiled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The legacy of a Daviess County woman is honored on the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment – which guaranteed a woman’s right to vote.

A monument dedicated to Louise Gasser Kirtley was unveiled Wednesday on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn.

Kirtley was the first female lawyer and judge in Daviess County and also became the first woman to serve as a state representative in Kentucky.

“She won the state representative seat in 1962 and the fact that she was the first woman attorney here and the first woman judge here was the reason we chose Mrs. Kirtley,” Jeanie Owen Miller with the Daviess County Bar Association said.

The monument is also the first one in the county honoring a woman.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)