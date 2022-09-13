OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Middle School (DCMS) will welcome students for their first day in the new facility on October 17, which is the Monday following Daviess County Public Schools Fall Break.

Located at 3901 Fairview Drive, the new facility will have a gymnasium, media center, administrative offices and the cafeteria toward the front of the school along with sixth, seventh and eighth grade class wings, all surrounding a 45,000-square foot courtyard.

A news release says DCMS parents and students will have the opportunity to visit the facility and participate in family pep rallies and open house nights hosted by grade. Eighth graders will have the opportunity to view the school first on October 4, followed by seventh graders on October 5 and sixth graders on October 6. Times and more details will be shared with DCMS families in advance of these events.

Officials say following the kick-off of instruction in the facility, DCMS will welcome the community for a Community Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. on October 23.