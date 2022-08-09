DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11.

An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells us their classes will be in session Wednesday.

School officials say the first day of school for DCPS families will start on Friday, August 2. The school corporation sent out an email Tuesday night to DCPS students and staff giving more details on the closure. The full email can be read below:

“DCPS Families,

As you know, Daviess County Public Schools has been in the process of implementing a new transportation routing system. A major software issue has resulted in a disruption that has prohibited us from securing routing for our afternoon bus routes. Our morning routes were not impacted and will remain unchanged.

Due to this issue, Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. The first day of school for the 2022-23 school year for all DCPS students is now scheduled for Friday, August 12. If it becomes necessary to cancel school on Friday, August 12, we will make the determination and notification no later than Thursday afternoon.

Our transportation team has worked late into this evening, but this issue was unable to be resolved in order to begin our school year as scheduled. Ensuring the safety of our students is paramount and we will not begin our school year without complete certainty that our student transportation needs are met.

Many families have experienced delays in information regarding bus stop details for their students as a result of this issue. We understand the frustrations you have experienced. We assure you that our team is working tirelessly to remedy this and are confident that these additional days will allow us to not only remedy the software issue, but communicate the changes to you – our families – effectively so that you and your student feel comfortable and confident in their bus transportation.

The software issue that is impacting our system is affecting other districts within the company’s service – DCPS is not alone in this disruption.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of our families and students and eagerly anticipate welcoming them into the halls of our schools at the soonest possible moment.“