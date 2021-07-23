First day of school will be staggered for EVSC students again

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The EVSC will once again utilize a soft start for the opening of the 2021-2022 school year. EVSC leaders say this approach allows teachers to focus on relationship building and getting students acclimated to their new classrooms in a smaller setting. The EVSC says this resulted in a smooth start to the year even with COVID-19 health guidelines in place.
The back to school schedule will be:
- Students with the last names A-J will attend school on Monday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 10.
- Students with last names K-Z will attend school on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12.
- This same start schedule will apply to all special education students learning in self-contained classrooms.
- ALL students will attend school on Friday, August 13. Click here for the full EVSC calendar.
EVSC teachers will be allowing time for the assignments given on the non-attendance days of the soft start. School officials say no one is expected to complete this work on the non-attendance day.
School offices will reopen next week.