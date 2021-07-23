First day of school will be staggered for EVSC students again

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– The EVSC will once again utilize a soft start for the opening of the 2021-2022 school year. EVSC leaders say this approach allows teachers to focus on relationship building and getting students acclimated to their new classrooms in a smaller setting. The EVSC says this resulted in a smooth start to the year even with COVID-19 health guidelines in place.

The back to school schedule will be:

Students with the last names A-J will attend school on Monday, August 9 and Tuesday, August 10.

Students with last names K-Z will attend school on Wednesday, August 11 and Thursday, August 12.

This same start schedule will apply to all special education students learning in self-contained classrooms.

ALL students will attend school on Friday, August 13. Click here for the full EVSC calendar.

EVSC teachers will be allowing time for the assignments given on the non-attendance days of the soft start. School officials say no one is expected to complete this work on the non-attendance day.

School offices will reopen next week.