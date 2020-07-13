First ever Wanderers Trade School Scholarship awarded to volunteer firefighter

GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WEHT) A young volunteer firefighter in German Township was awarded the first ever Wanderers Trade School Scholarship

Gifting the scholarship today was an event four years in the making for the Wanderers Motorcycle Club. Members say they created the scholarship to help hardworking students.

“There’s a lot of stuff out there for your a students, but the average student kind of gets left out when it comes to scholarship time so we wanted to do something to help support them because you get a lot of good workers out of your average students,” club member Floyd Hines said.

The club surprised Baylee Lynn with a parade in front of the German Township Fire Department where Lynn has frequently volunteered. Lynn now has three thousand dollars to put toward her future enrollment at Ivy Tech.

“I was very shocked and surprised it felt like a movie and I started shaking and was overwhelmed,” Lynn said.

“We learned some things. She’s wanting to go into the medical field with the fire department. She’s looking at Ivy Tech for school. So for our first ever scholarship, I thought it was a good fit,” Hines said. “The fact that somebody her age has the forethought to give back to the community like that and volunteer goes a long way speaking for somebody’s character.”

“I’m very humbled that they chose me. I work very hard and I try to do my best and just being rewarded makes me feel like I’m doing something right,” Lynn said.

The Wanderers say they will continue to host fundraisers to help provide more scholarships in the future.

(This story was originally published on July 12, 2020)