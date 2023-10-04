EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – If you love loaded BBQ nachos and sweet caramel cheesecake apple slices, booth 50 at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is the place for you. It is the booth for the New Life Rescue and Adoption shelter in Posey County, but there is a large task they are taking on, hoping to accomplish that through their first Fall Fest experience.

Earlier this year Eyewitness News spoke with New Life as they began plans and fundraising efforts to construct a new facility. The goal is to have one building for the Posey Humane Society and PC Pound Puppies to house in the New Life shelter.

Fundraising is on track and with the help of the funds raised at their booth, New Life is hoping this is the boost they need to reach the finish line.

“We’re in the middle of raising more funds but we’re wanting to break ground again in November,” explains Cindy Stolz with New Life, “and hopefully by Spring we’ll start on our shelter so we can get it up and running.”