HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson is bringing back First Fridays starting on May 6. First Fridays is a free midday concert series happening on the first Friday of each month.

May 6’s First Friday will be located at The Perch at the 200 block of Second Street from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monte Skelton will be presenting his musical talents in concert.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch or pick up a to-go lunch from one of the downtown restaurants.

“We are thrilled to bring back this popular lunchtime concert series,” said Downtown Henderson Partnership Executive Director Lindsay Locasto. “It’s a great midday break to enjoy some live music, which we have all been missing this past year.”

All current CDC guidelines will be followed at this event.