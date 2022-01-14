First Lady Dr. Jill Biden tours tornado damage and resource center in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WEHT) As western Kentucky continues its road to recovery from last month’s tornadoes, First Lady Jill Biden toured Bowling Green, one of the hardest hit communities in the state.

She saw the tornado damage and met with those helping tornado survivors recover.

Less than a month after President Biden visited Dawson Springs and other western Kentucky towns devastated on December 10th, the first lady was here in Bowling Green, meeting with survivors and those helping them.

She, and other local and state leaders, saw how others are helping, helped fold clothes at the FEMA Disaster Resource Center, and met with those who need that help.

“We have seen a destruction the likes of which were unimaginable before, but we’ve also seen something just as powerful, the strength and the resolve of our people,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

“You have never left our thoughts,” said Dr. Biden.

She toured the Creekwood neighborhood, where several people died and many homes were damaged. She then visited the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at Greenwood Mall, thanking all those who’ve helped tornado survivors.

“It will take time to make this beautiful place whole again. But what we’ve all seen today is that there is faith here too. And there is so much strength and so much hope,” said Dr. Biden.

Gov. Beshear says tens of millions of dollars have been raised for the team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund since it started last month. Dr. Biden says many lives have been changed, but the country will be behind this region which will grow stronger, while not forgetting those no longer with us.

“We all have been changed by this tragedy, but not diminished. Instead, we grow, becoming strong enough to hold both our grief and our joy,” she said.

“As we have a better Bowling Green and as we will have a better Warren County, remember there are going to be empty homes and empty families, and our thoughts and prayers are with them,” said Rep. Brett Guthrie.

First Lady Dr. Biden and other officials also encouraged people to keep helping tornado survivors during the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. She was originally supposed to tour Bowling Green earlier this month, but that was delayed because of winter weather.

(This story was originally published on January 14, 2022)