First Newburgh Ohio River Mini-Sweep being held next week

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Wanting to lend a hand and help keep the community clean? You can volunteer for the first Newburgh Ohio River Mini-Sweep.

The mini-sweep is scheduled for next Wednesday, May 19, from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Old Lock and Dam Control Building No. 47 in the Old Lock and Dam Park. Volunteers will be tasked with the job of walking the river bank to collect trash and other objects found along the bank.

ORSANCO has provided the Town with gloves, bags and t-shirts. To reserve a spot and a t-shirt, email the Facilities Coordinator, Andrea Balboni at abalboni@newburgh-in.gov with your name, the date of the Mini-Sweep you would like to attend, number of volunteers in your group and shirt sizes. A waiver will also be sent to you and must be filled out before you can start collecting debris.

If you cannot make next Wednesday, here are the additional dates for the year: