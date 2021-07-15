First of two Posey Co. community forums happening Thursday

POSEY CO, Ind (WEHT) – Sheriff Tom Latham and Prosecutor Thomas Clowers are hosting the first of two community forums.

These forums will touch on recent changes to some Indiana laws as well as public safety topics across the county.

The first forum is set for 6 p.m. at the Poseyville Community Center located at 60 N Church St.

There will be a second forum next Tuesday, also at 6 p.m. at the Hovey House on Walnut St in Mount Vernon.

The community forums will be free and open to the general public.