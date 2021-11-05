First pediatric COVID-19 vaccines administered at Ascension St. Vincent

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – More young Tri-Staters are rolling up their sleeves for the opportunity for immunity. Ascension St. Vincent Hospital administered the first pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at their clinic on Friday.

Ten kids and their parents gathered at the hospital for the registration process before heading to the vaccination tables two at a time to get the shot. When the news came out that Pfizer was approved for children ages 5 to 11, ten kids who were at higher risk were chosen for the clinic.

Anyone with children over five-years-old who would like to sign them up for the shot can schedule an appointment by calling Ascension St. Vincent at 812-485-6843.