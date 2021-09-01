First phase of widening Highway 54 given top priority

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A planned widening of one of Daviess County’s busiest roads has become a top priority for the state.

The first phase of the widening of Highway 54 from Highway 60 to Bold Forbes Way got the highest score on a state report. The formula ranks more than a thousand projects statewide to determine which road projects to prioritize. It’s one of four phases of widening the highway.

The top score means it will get first priority for state funding if it’s ready to go. Officials say utility work along the highway could start as soon as next year. The road widening may not start for another two to three years.