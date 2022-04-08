GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — An overnight fire had first responders putting out flames for nearly an entire day in Muhlenberg County. Greenville Fire Department says it received a structure fire call just before 3:00 Thursday morning, leading them to 116 West Main Cross Street.

Fire officials say crews could see an abundance of heavy smoke behind the courthouse. According to the Greenville Fire Department, crews also noticed heavy smoke coming from the roof and third floor of a unoccupied 3 story commercial structure.

While crews battled the flames, officials say the fire quickly spread to a 3 story commercial structure, occupied by “The Corner Piece Café.” GFD says they used multiple aerial operations to try and stop the fire from spreading further.

According to GFD, fire officials began a demolition process to ensure the safety of crews and the general public, and prevent the possibility of a collapse with an increased hazard in life safety. There were no injuries reported during the duration of the fire, firefighters say, however one minor injury was reported during the demolition.

“People want immediate fixes, and I think this is something that is not going to be an immediate fix, and it’s going to take some time to work out with the property owner and the insurance company,” says Mayor Jan Yonts.

The mayor also says the debris has to be taken to a special landfill because of concerns of materials used to build those buildings. In total, 4 buildings must be town down.