MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A fire in a Greenville has left one home with heavy heat and smoke damage. Shortly after 10:30 Thursday night, officials say the Greenville Fire and Police Departments heard word of smoke inside a home in the 100 block of E Trowbridge Street.

According to fire officials, officers with the Greenville Police Department arrived within a minute of notification and advised Muhlenberg County 911 and Greenville Fire Department of a working attic fire.

Firefighters say they found a single-story, single-family home with smoke showing from the side attic window. GFD reports interior crews came across heavy smoke and heat while making their way up the staircase to the attic.

First-responders say the fire was quickly knocked down with salvage and overhaul operations after finding the blaze in the living quarters. They also mention that the fire was contained to the original fire room with no extension into the attic space or surrounding living quarters.

According to officials, the room the fire started in had moderate fire damage with heavy heat and smoke damage. The fire department says the cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but no foul play is suspected. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters reported.