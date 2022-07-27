HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Backups on the Twin Bridges are nothing new for Tri-State drivers. Between bad weather, accidents, rush hour traffic, and now, bridge inspections– there are plenty of reasons for the backups and plenty of problems that come from it.

Henderson Fire Department chief Scott Foreman says there’s a “ripple effect” throughout Henderson whenever traffic flow is disrupted. For example, Foreman says backups on the Highway 41 cloverleaf flow out to Green Street, in the heart of downtown Henderson, potentially blocking off faster routes in the event of an emergency and slowing down response times.

Corey King with the Kentucky State Police says agencies like the KSP are all too familiar with traffic backups on and around the bridges and have contingency plans in place. King says they’ll keep units on either side of a bridge to make sure response times aren’t too delayed.

Foreman says backups are simply an event they have to plan for. If need be, Foreman says they can drive down oncoming lanes of traffic if need be or, like on Highway 41, use a center lane. Still, getting onto or off of those center lanes can be a challenge by themselves.’

One lane of the northbound bridge will be closed to traffic on weekdays from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. and again from 5:30 to 8:00 in the evening. Crews will also be out on Saturday until 3:00 p.m.

With the inspections expected to last until next month, Foreman is asking people to be vigilant and patient in the event of an emergency. In other words, “call us if you need us,” Foreman says.