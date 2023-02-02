PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton.
Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street.
Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to be heavy front damage and a busted windshield.
Police, AMR and an ambulance could be seen blocking the road while crews worked to clean up the crash. According to firefighters, one person was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
Fire officials say this was the third accident first-responders were dispatched to that day.
