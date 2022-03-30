HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says it responded to an accident with injuries call early Wednesday evening. Officials tell us once they got on scene, they found a vehicle on its side in the area of North Green and Herron Ave.

According to the Henderson Fire Department, an injured individual was still in the car after the accident. Confirmed by Incident Command, the person was successfully extricated from the vehicle.

There is no word on the occupant’s condition, nor how the crash happened. The fire department confirms the scene is now clear.