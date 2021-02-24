First responders get new AEDs

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)-- Many lakes and ponds that froze during the winter storm are now thawing out which could be very dangerous for any person or animal that steps onto one. This is exactly what has kept at least one local fire department very busy lately. The German Township Fire Department responded to two fire rescues within less than four hours Tuesday afternoon.

"We've got to problem solve fast to get to that dog," Warren Miller describes the moments after watching his dog fall into a lake when brittle ice shattered. "It's hard to get out in the middle of the lake and obviously you can't put anybody's life in danger."