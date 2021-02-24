First responders get new AEDs

(WEHT) — Eight Tri-State agencies received and were trained on life saving devices Wednesday.
Each department received an AED, which is a portable device that can send an electric shock to the heart in an attempt to restore normal heart rhythm.
These AEDs are being donated to the following departments by HeartSaver, a program of The Heart Hospital at Deaconess Gateway and Deaconess Foundation:
· Evansville Fire Department (1)
· Santa Claus Police (1)
· Winslow Police (1)
· Chandler City Police (1)
· Evansville Police Department (3)
· Henderson Police Department (3)
· Perry County Sheriff (3)
· Corydon Fire Department (4)
